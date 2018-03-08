News

2018 European PRRS Research Award open for submissions until July 1st

For the fifth time, Boehringer Ingelheim sponsors the European PRRS Research Award to support applied research for the improved control of the swine disease PRRS (Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome).

Boehringer Ingelheim funds three research projects against swine disease PRRS with a total of €75,000

Applications to submit research proposals can be made on www.prrs.com (link is external).

The submissions for the 2018 European PRRS Research Award are open until July 1st. To continuously work on practical approaches to manage the disease, the company will provide three grants of €25,000 each to fund research proposals that will generate new and practical information to better understand this devastating and costly disease.

The objectives of this initiative are to encourage research resulting in practical application strategies to control PRRS and to enhance the interaction among swine researchers and veterinarians. In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim’s intention is to enhance communication in the industry on practical PRRS control strategies and to reward research excellence. The PRRS virus infects pigs around the globe causing respiratory tract illness in growing pigs and reproductive failure in breeding stock; the company strives to find solutions for an improved PRRS control.

Applications to submit research proposals can be made on www.prrs.com. Each proposal will be reviewed by an independent review board of highly recognised swine industry professionals including researchers and practitioners. The board will select proposals based on several factors, including their significance, potential for impact to the swine industry, originality and innovation.

The winners of this year’s European PRRS Research Award will be announced in September 2018.

For more information please visit www.prrs.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Innovative medicines for people and animals have for more than 130 years been what the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim stands for. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top 20 companies and to this day remains family-owned. Day by day, some 50,000 employees create value through innovation for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. In 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 15.9 billion euros. With more than three billion euros, R&D expenditure corresponds to 19.6 per cent of net sales.

Social responsibility comes naturally to Boehringer Ingelheim. That is why the company is involved in social projects such as the “Making More Health” initiative. Boehringer Ingelheim also actively promotes workforce diversity and benefits from its employees’ different experiences and skills. Furthermore, the focus is on environmental protection and sustainability in everything the company does.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

As the second largest animal health business in the world, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving animal health. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has products available in more than 150 markets and a global presence in 99 countries. For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, click here.