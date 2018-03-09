News

AB Agri announces appointment of José Nobre as Chief Executive

AB Agri, the agriculture division of Associated British Foods plc (ABF), has announced the appointment of José Nobre as CEO.

The AB Agri community operates in over 65 countries, employing more than 2,000 people worldwide. ABF is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, listed on the London Stock Exchange.

José succeeds David Yiend, who retired from AB Agri at the end of January this year (2018), having led the business since 1989. David will continue as Chairman of Frontier Agriculture.

ABF Chief Executive George Weston said: “José’s extensive international experience, combined with his knowledge of the biotech sector and strong core values make him the perfect choice to lead AB Agri.

“David leaves behind a substantial legacy. He has been the driving force in the creation, development and ongoing success of the division and I would like to pay tribute to him and thank him for all he has done during his many years with us.”

On his appointment, José said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as AB Agri’s CEO. It is a privilege to be part of a community that delivers high-quality products and innovative solutions, to an industry I have been passionate about since childhood.

“AB Agri is unique, in that its businesses operate across the entire food supply chain – from farm to fork. It is committed to influencing and improving food production, so that what we eat, and what we feed our families, is produced safely and sustainably. As CEO, that is something of which I am extremely proud.”

Prior to joining AB Agri, José led the creation of Arysta LifeScience EMEA, where, as CEO, he built and nurtured the organisation into a successful global business.

José grew up in France and initially trained as a farmer, completing his Baccalaureate in Farming and gaining experience across the industry.

He began working in the biotech sector in 1989, after studying biochemistry and molecular biology at the universities of Rouen and Marseille.

During his extensive international career, which has taken him across Europe, the US, Japan, Latin America and China, he has held business development and executive leadership roles in the fields of human health; animal health, nutrition and feed; and crop protection.