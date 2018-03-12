News

Announcing 2018 recipients of the Award for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease

The Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease give out more than $100,000 each year for research into infectious porcine respiratory diseases. This year, three outstanding proposals were selected to receive $35,000 each from the Boehringer Ingelheim sponsored awards.

The Respiratory Disease Research Board, consisting of seven independent swine veterinarians and researchers, reviewed several proposals, with topics ranging from genome sequencing and immunology, vaccinology, biosecurity, diagnostics and epidemiology.

Board member Dr. Montse Torremorell, DVM, Ph.D., University of Minnesota, said “Providing funding for research is essential to managing and diminishing the effects of devastating porcine respiratory diseases. These awards help move the industry forward year in and year out.”

Boehringer Ingelheim congratulates the following recipients of the 2018 Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease:

Doug Marthaler, Ph.D ., Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas “Utilising whole genome sequencing to investigate PRRS introductions and evolution in a sow system”

“This award continues to bring research proposals focused on addressing key questions important to the industry,” says Dr. Reid Philips, DVM, PRRS technical manager, Boehringer Ingelheim. “Our goal has always been to ensure that the research we do can be implemented at the farm level. The research sponsored by this program offers field-applicable advancements for respiratory disease control, including the investigation and field application of new technologies to address key questions."

Over the last 14 years of the program, the Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease have provided more than $1.2 million in support of the development of less costly, innovative diagnostic testing and sampling processes, identified more effective biosecurity practices, sought to better understand respiratory diseases, and developed risk assessment tools, intervention programs and vaccination strategies. The program is supported through funding from Boehringer Ingelheim.

Applications for the 2019 awards will be open for submission in late 2018. For more information on the Respiratory Disease Research Board and the Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease program, visit swineresearchawards.com.



About the Respiratory Disease Research Board

The Respiratory Disease Research Board, an independent group of swine veterinarians and researchers, selects the Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease annually. Board members for the 2018 award selection process include:

Luc Dufresne, DVM, Seaboard Foods, Shawnee Mission, Kansas

Tim Loula, DVM, Swine Vet Center, P.A., St. Peter, Minnesota

Daryl Olsen, DVM, AMVC, Audubon, Iowa

Montse Torremorell, DVM, PhD, University of Minnesota, St. Paul

Darin Madson, DVM, PhD, Diplo. ACVP, Iowa State University, Ames

C. Scanlon Daniels, DVM, 2017 AASV President-elect, Circle H Animal Health, LLC, Dalhart, Texas

Josh Ellingson, DVM, 2017 AASV Young Swine Veterinarian of the Year, AMVC and Swine Medicine Education Center, Audubon, Iowa