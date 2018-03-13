News

Organic livestock standards rule withdrawn to detriment of family farmers and the organic label

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) today withdrew the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) final rule, a set of standards that organic producers would have had to meet to qualify for the voluntary organic label for livestock and poultry

The USDA’s move will exacerbate consumer confusion about the meaning of the organic label, and it will, ultimately, negatively impact family organic producers who adhere to strict, voluntary organic standards, according to the National Farmers Union (NFU).

NFU President Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to USDA’s action:

“The voluntary practices that farmers need to meet to qualify for a USDA ‘organic’ label have always been governed by those that created the organic movement and who adhere to the strict standards that are agreed upon by the National Organic Standards Board. This body directed the National Organic Program to issue the OLPP standards in order to have some consistency in what is considered to be an organic practice.

“USDA’s action to withdraw the OLPP rule is a mistake that will cost the family producers who already adhere to strict standards in order to meet ‘organic’ standards. It puts them on an uneven playing field with the types of operations who skirt the rules, yet also benefit from the same USDA organic label.”

As reported by the NFU