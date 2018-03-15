News

NFU applauds introduction of STRESS Act

WASHINGTON - Bill provides assistance to struggling farmers amidst farm economy decline

The STRESS Act, introduced by US Reps. Tom Emmer, Tom O’Halleran, Rick Nolan, David Young, Mark Pocan, Rodney Davis, Michelle Lujan Grisham, John Katko, and Chellie Pingree, would provide vital assistance to family farmers and ranchers who are struggling amidst a five-year, 52 percent decline in net farm income.

The bill would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), a programme authorised in the 2008 Farm Bill to provide farmers with stress assistance programmes. FRSAN has not been funded since being authorized. National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to the bill’s introduction:

“Farming and ranching is a highly stressful occupation. As the downturn in the farm economy worsens, many producers are finding themselves in a state of financial crisis. Unfortunately, many family farmers and ranchers lack access to the support they need in times of extreme duress. FRSAN would fund partnerships to train farm advocates, establish helplines, and provide outreach and support services.

“NFU has long advocated for these resources, and we applaud the efforts of Representatives Emmer and O’Halleran to ensure family farmers get the support they need to stay healthy and afloat through these tough times. We urge Congress to strengthen FRSAN and provide it with robust funding in the next Farm Bill.”

As reported by the NFU (US)