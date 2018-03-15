News

NFU welcomes PM’s ambition to deliver a successful farming policy

The NFU President has welcomed Wednesdays (14 March) comments from the Prime Minister which acknowledged the ‘historic opportunity’ the government has to deliver a farming policy that will work for the whole food industry

The Prime Minister recognised the importance of British food production to the nation and commended the work of ‘hard-working farmers’.

These comments came in response to a question during PMQs from Neil Parish MP who asked if the Prime Minister agreed that British food is a public good.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “British farmers are performing a vital role producing the raw ingredients for the nation’s largest manufacturing sector, food and drink. It is essential that this is fully recognised by Government and I welcome the Prime Minister’s support and thank Neil Parish for asking this important question during PMQs today.

“Delivering a domestic farming policy that works for the whole industry is going to be crucial to the nation’s ability to produce food. The NFU continues to make a strong case for a profitable, productive and competitive future for British farming.

“British farmers have a unique and irreplaceable role in producing 61 percent of the nation’s food while also looking after 70 percent of the nation’s land. The British public are rightly proud of the high quality British food that farmers produce. We strongly believe that access to this safe, traceable and affordable food is a public right and essential to each and every one of us - meaning British food should be seen by Government as a public good.”

As reported by the NFU (UK)