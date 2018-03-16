A & A Finest recalls frozen pork and shrimp dumpling products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen

ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

16 March 2018

WASHINGTON, 15 March 2018 – Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin establishment, is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Class I Recall Health Risk: High

The fully cooked pork sausage items were produced on Jan. 4, 2018. The following products are subject to recall (view labels):

  • 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints for pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at +1 (888) 556-2728. Media with questions about the recall can contact Kelly Seifert, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Johnsonville, LLC, at +1 (262) 719-3214.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline + 1 (888) MPHotline (+1 (888) 674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 am to 6 pm (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

As reported by USDA FSIS

