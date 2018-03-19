News

Swine and poultry farms of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) certified under Thai Labour Standard

Bangkok - Sixty poultry farms owned by Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), Thailand's leading agro-industrial conglomerate, have been certified under the Thai Labour Standard: TLS 8001-2553, the national standard for labour rights and welfare, making it the first company in the Thai poultry industry to be certified under the standard

The company aims to certify all of its 99 poultry farms. The applications of another 39 farms are expected to be completed before 2019.

Mr Parisotat Punnabhum, CPF executive vice president, human resources, said much attention has been paid to labour management. This is to ensure that all workers in the company’s supply chain have received proper training.

In addition, CPF has also implemented the Good Labour Practice Principles and Guidelines for the broiler farms of the company’s partners and farmers. The company is now continuing to audit its workforce for the second year to ensure all farms are adhering to these guideline.

The audits will focus on monitoring the workforce management and practices of farms to ensure they have complied with GLP guidelines and other international human rights prescriptions.

CPF is making a strong, clear statement that the violation of labour rights such as illegal labour, forced labour and child labour will not be tolerated.

“All workers must be treated equally under a guideline of international standards to make consumers and partners across the world confident in our supply chain," added Mr Punnabhum.

In addition to its poultry farms, five of CPF’s shrimp farms have also been certified and maintained under the Thai Labour Standard for 10 consecutive years, while 87 swine farms are recognised and have been honorarily certified for their good labour practices by the Ministry of Labour.

As reported by Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL