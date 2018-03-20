ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Genesus Global Market Report: South Asia

20 March 2018
Market analysis for Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines.

by Paul Anderson – General Manager South East and International Sales Manager, Gensus Inc.

Vietnam

According to the report from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the average pig price in February is stable: In the North 32,000 – 36,000vnd/kg; in the centre of Vietnam 32,000 – 34,000vnd/kg and in the South 28,000 – 31,000vnd/kg. The average cost of production is around 34,000vnd/kg.

In Vietnam they now have 230 feed mills and the plan of MARD in 2020 there will be a capacity of 25 million ton for a production requirement of 17 million ton, but last year (2017) the capacity already reached 31 million ton and actual manufactured is 21 million ton.

According to customs general directorate, Vietnam’s import of raw material and feed for animal was 336 million USD in January 2018, an increase of 48.02% compared with previous month and 30.2% compared with January 2017. In 2017, Vietnam’s import of raw material and feed for animal was 3.2 billion USD.
Today, the price of pigs in the North is reduced 1,000 – 2,000vnd/kg, the price is 31,000 – 35,000vnd/kg. In the South, the price is 27,000 – 32,000vnd/kg. Pig export to China is very small (illegal) because the price of pigs in China has also reduced.

Masan has started to build their slaughter house on Feb 4th, 2018 with capacity of 1.4 million head per year in Ha Nam province for 1,000 billion vnd and will be in production at the end of this year.

VinEco (Vingroup) has purchased the company Viet Thang feed milk (Hung Vuong group - including pig business).

Thailand

Pig price in Thailand in March slightly increased from the previous month to THB 52/kg (USD 1.65). The number of live pigs that were taken to the market in the month was decreasing and the average market weight was smaller, according the Thai Swine Raisers Association.

This, it said, signalled that an oversupply of live pigs was being curbed. This was a result of the industry’s move to cull 10% of sows and 100,000 piglets implemented in February.

To raise the pig price further, the association lodged complaints to the government to set a minimum price for live pigs. This measure should be implemented during times the price falls below the cost. So far, the government has yet to respond to the request of the association.

It is also calling for the government to remove the minimum price of local corn. At the same time, a requirement that livestock producers have to buy three parts of local corn before getting a permit to import one part of wheat should be revoked.

Such measure, the association said, is unnecessarily rising the local corn price higher than the world price. The government sets the minimum purchase price of corn at THB 8/kg (USD 0.25), but in reality it is increasing to THB 10/kg (USD 0.31).

Swine Inventory in the Philippines In Million heads
• 2011 - 12.30
• 2012 - 11.86
• 2013 - 11.84
• 2014 - 11.79
• 2015 - 11.82
• 2016 - 11.95
• 2017 - 12.49
• 2018 - 12.70 Forecast

The Philippines remains very profitable with farm gate price of hogs at an average of 124.15 PHP for the year of 2017, being the highest price for the last six years. Cost of production at the end of 2017 ranges from PHP89-PHP93/kg.

The volume of imported pork for 2017 registered an increase of 10,65% compared to 2016. According to Philippines' Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the total volume of imported meat for the year 2017 was 691.462 t, 6,90% higher compared to the importation on 2016. Pork was the largest with 44,18% share or 3005.479 t, followed by chicken meat with 35,30% or 244.104 t and beef with 14,88% or 102.920 t. The top five major exporters were Germany (24,95%), Spain (19,20%), Canada (11,62%), USA (9,75%) and France (9,13%).

The new artificial insemination centre (AIC) of Semen Cardona in the Philippines is going to come into production this year (2018) for high-performance semen with maximum bio-security.

 


