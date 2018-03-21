ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Lallemand Animal Nutrition joins Neovia’s “Farm of the Future” network

21 March 2018

Lallemand Animal Nutrition announces it is joining the Neovia “Farm of the Future” network as an “Innovative Company".

The label recognises Lallemand Animal Nutrition’s work in developing microbial-based solutions to improving animal environments. The selected innovative solution, LALFILM PRO*, is a protective biofilm for farm buildings that helps support the development of beneficial microflora — reducing the risk of contamination with undesirable bacteria.

A high level of hygiene and biosecurity can significantly improve production costs. LALFILM PRO is a mix of selected and concentrated Bacilli and lactic acid bacteria that establishes a positive and protective biofilm after chemical disinfection. The biofilm helps create a safer microbial environment before the entry of the animals and contributes to improved hygiene conditions.

Neovia’s “Farm of the Future” network aims to develop tomorrow’s tools and models of R&D in animal nutrition and health by generating and valuing new data as well as testing the value of smart farming solutions under farming conditions.

Launch of Neovia Farm of the Future Network © NEOVIA.

* LALFILM PRO is a new product, it is not registered in all markets. Contact your Lallemand representative for more information.

 

As reported by Lallemand

Feed and Nutrition, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Company/Products, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

2018 World Pork Expo — bigger and better than ever

News from United States  22 March 2018

Businesses commit to Courtauld Commitment 2025 Water Ambition to cut environmental cost of food & drink

News from United Kingdom  22 March 2018

Exclusive PRRS and PED insurance coverage protects US pork producers

News from United States  21 March 2018

€24m partnership for animal health innovation

News from Global  21 March 2018

New pen concepts could address animal welfare concerns in an environmentally friendly way

News from Germany  20 March 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Some market observations

News from United States   21 March 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South Asia

News from Viet Nam   20 March 2018

More planning required for feed medications in new VFD era

News from United States   20 March 2018

The impacts of marbling on production traits and carcass composition

News from United States   20 March 2018

The eve of disruption: How changes in retail and consumer trends might affect pork consumption—and production

News from United States   20 March 2018

UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

News from United Kingdom   20 March 2018

Swine and poultry farms of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) certified under Thai Labour Standard

News from Thailand   19 March 2018

A & A Finest recalls frozen pork and shrimp dumpling products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen

News from United States   16 March 2018

NFU welcomes PM’s ambition to deliver a successful farming policy

News from United Kingdom   15 March 2018

NFU applauds introduction of STRESS Act

News from United States   15 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books