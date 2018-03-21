ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Exclusive PRRS and PED insurance coverage protects US pork producers

21 March 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - first-of-its-kind insurance coverage for farmers affected by Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea (PED).

James Allen Insurance, a family-owned farm and ranch insurance company, announced today a first-of-its-kind coverage for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea (PED) to pay farmers for a lack of production resulting from PRRS or PED.

Tim Craig, CEO, James Allen Insurance, spoke to Newswire:

Pork producers have shown concern for both PRRS and PED as these diseases can severely lower production and have severe financial effects on their operations.

Hearing this need, we have created insurance coverage to transfer the financial risk of a break.

Veterinarians and professors at top universities say it is not a matter of if a break will occur but when it will happen. Tim Craig responded to this:

This is very true. Take the PED break that happened in Oklahoma just a few weeks ago. The financial impact of that one event will have over a $15 million impact on pork producers in the state who were uninsured. The product our company offers would allow for all that risk to be transferred from the producer to our insurance policy, creating financial stability and peace of mind.

As a highly contagious viral infection, PRRS and PED are hard to treat and easily spread. They are considered two of the most economically damaging diseases for the pork industry.

 

As reported by Newswire

 

Pig Health, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

2018 World Pork Expo — bigger and better than ever

News from United States  22 March 2018

Businesses commit to Courtauld Commitment 2025 Water Ambition to cut environmental cost of food & drink

News from United Kingdom  22 March 2018

Lallemand Animal Nutrition joins Neovia’s “Farm of the Future” network

News from Global  21 March 2018

€24m partnership for animal health innovation

News from Global  21 March 2018

New pen concepts could address animal welfare concerns in an environmentally friendly way

News from Germany  20 March 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Some market observations

News from United States   21 March 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South Asia

News from Viet Nam   20 March 2018

More planning required for feed medications in new VFD era

News from United States   20 March 2018

The impacts of marbling on production traits and carcass composition

News from United States   20 March 2018

The eve of disruption: How changes in retail and consumer trends might affect pork consumption—and production

News from United States   20 March 2018

UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

News from United Kingdom   20 March 2018

Swine and poultry farms of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) certified under Thai Labour Standard

News from Thailand   19 March 2018

A & A Finest recalls frozen pork and shrimp dumpling products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen

News from United States   16 March 2018

NFU welcomes PM’s ambition to deliver a successful farming policy

News from United Kingdom   15 March 2018

NFU applauds introduction of STRESS Act

News from United States   15 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books