ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU pig prices: more and more signs for bottoming out

23 March 2018
Go to schweine.net

The European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market still appears inconsistent this current week of slaughter. Everything even in-between minus and plus is represented.

Starting from the past situation which was characterised by discounted prices and the slaughter companies’ pressure resulting from those, the German quotation went down by another 4 cents on Wednesday. The lasting instability also spread to the neighbouring countries. Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands followed with similar price decreases.

Unchanged quotations are reported on from Spain, Denmark and France. The Danish quotation has steadily remained on an unchanged corrected price level of 1.38 euros per kg slaughter weight for as long as three weeks’ time now. In Spain and France, the quotations as to pigs for slaughter continue to tend steadily. From Great Britain, reports are coming in about a 3.3 cents’ price increase.

Through the inconsistent development of the pigs-for-slaughter quotations as observed in the various EU member countries, the price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping started to change. Spain keeps the top rank, yet the gap toward the Dutch, who still bear the red light, is widening again. Because of the latest downward correction, the German quotation slides back behind France and is thus ranking third now.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

The domestic pigs-mature-for-slaughter market is relaxing ever more. The market participants altogether are accepting the current level of quotations. After 9-cents’ price decreases within just one week, the demand for live pigs has got brisker again.

To read the full report and to find out more about the European swine market, click here

As reported on Schweine.net

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork


Share This

News By

Related News

UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

News from United Kingdom  20 March 2018

NFU welcomes PM’s ambition to deliver a successful farming policy

News from United Kingdom  15 March 2018

Canadian pork industry statement on the signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

News from Canada  14 March 2018

Canadian minister of agriculture and agri-food strengthens agricultural trade with Japan, South Korea

News from Canada  13 March 2018

Where next for UK and Irish livestock science and production?

News from United Kingdom  12 March 2018

More News

One step closer to CCTV in all Welsh slaughterhouses

News from United Kingdom   23 March 2018

Trump administration unveils trade actions against China

News from United States   23 March 2018

The cost of being wrong: Why cost-benefit analyses are replacing guesswork on swine farms

News from United States   22 March 2018

World Water Day 2018

News from United Kingdom   22 March 2018

Influence Feed: Bracing for trade retaliation

News from United States   22 March 2018

Businesses commit to Courtauld Commitment 2025 Water Ambition to cut environmental cost of food and drink

News from United Kingdom   22 March 2018

2018 World Pork Expo — bigger and better than ever

News from United States   22 March 2018

€24m partnership for animal health innovation

News from Global   21 March 2018

Exclusive PRRS and PED insurance coverage protects US pork producers

News from United States   21 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Some market observations

News from United States   21 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books