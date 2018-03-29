ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Applications now open for the Moredun Foundation Award Scheme

29 March 2018

UK - The Moredun Foundation is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the 2018 Moredun Foundation Award Scheme, which provides funding for innovative projects and individuals with an interest in livestock health and welfare

The Moredun Foundation Award Scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to pursue a short term project to broaden their education and experience in areas relating to livestock health and welfare and the agricultural industry. Projects are open to individuals over the age of 18 living in the UK and may involve work experience, travel, or collaborations with science or the arts.

It is hoped that this award scheme will encourage innovative and diverse projects, help support personal development, and contribute to Moredun’s mission to improve the health and welfare of livestock. The TMF Award scheme is open to a wide variety of project proposals with £2,000 available per award.

Ian Duncan Millar, Chairman of The Moredun Foundation, is delighted to announce the launch of the next round of funding. He commented:

We have been delighted by the quality of projects that this scheme has supported over the past six years. It is a great way for those interested in livestock health and welfare to pursue a short term project and further develop their own knowledge and skills within the industry. We are looking forward to supporting a new round of projects and individuals, helping to broaden their horizons, while adding useful knowledge to the promotion of livestock health and welfare.

Professor Lee Innes, Moredun’s Director of Communications, added:

Moredun acknowledges the value of education, experience and travel to improve understanding of the farming and livestock industries and provide individuals with the opportunity to further their experiences and personal development. We are very excited about the next round of funding and look forward to enabling innovative individuals to develop their own project ideas.

The closing date for applications for a 2018 Moredun Foundation Award Scheme is Wednesday 16 May 2018.

For further information and an application form please visit the Moredun website.

As reported by Moredun

