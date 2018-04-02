ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Prebiotics and probiotics boost pig growth and health

02 April 2018

Abstract: Dr Fausto Solis de los Santos discusses the use of prebiotics and probiotics in enhancing the gastrointestinal tracts of pigs to encourage more efficient feed conversion.

The gastrointestinal tract (GIT) of pigs is a very dynamic organ that interacts with the nervous, circulatory, endocrine and immune systems; therefore, the functioning of the GIT affects the entire physiology, health and well-being of an animal. Important intestinal features such as the villi, crypt, lamina propria and the intestinal microflora affect nutrient digestion and absorption, immunity, pathogen control and performance.

With legal limitations on the use of antibiotic growth promoters, the industry and academia are testing several antibiotic alternatives, including prebiotics and probiotics, to maintain or improve feed efficiency in swine production.

Prebiotics, such as Mannan-oligosacaharides (MOS), Fruto-oligosacharides (FOS), Galacto-oligosacharides (GOS), Chito-Oligosacharide (COS), Isomalto-oligosaccharides (IMO), Pectic-oligosaccharides (POS), and Xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS), are non-digestible feed ingredients that are fermented in the lower gut to select for beneficial bacteria.

Probiotics refer to a group of non-pathogenic organisms that, when administered in sufficient numbers, are known to have beneficial effects on the health of the host animal; the most common probiotics are Bacillus (Gram-positive spore-forming bacteria), lactic acid-producing bacteria (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Enterococcus), and yeast. Both prebiotics and probiotics have shown to reduce pathogens, the former by offering receptors for the binding of pathogens like Salmonella. Probiotics have several mechanisms of action such as acidifying intestinal content; attachment to the intestinal epithelial surfaces to prevent pathogen attachment; competing for nutrients with pathogens; production of bacteria- toxins, and production of inhibitory substances, such as organic acids and hydrogen peroxide. Probiotics also stimulate specific and nonspecific immune entities such as IL and IgA.

In swine nutrition, prebiotics and probiotics have shown to reduce diarrhoeal incidence, stimulate the immune system, reduce pathogenic bacteria and increase feed efficiency by an average of six percent. In conclusion, based on the review of several scientific literatures and the author experience, it is recommended to use prebiotics and probiotics in swine feed.

 

Click here to read the full article on The Pig Site.

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health, Feed and Nutrition, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Training & Development, Sustainability, Antibiotic


Share This

News By

Related News

PEDv Lessons Learned report in the works

News from Canada  02 April 2018

Predict consumer behaviour

News from Global  30 March 2018

Red Tractor Assurance to launch TV advertising campaign

News from United Kingdom  30 March 2018

Immediate policy change needed says Organic Farmers and Growers

News from United Kingdom  29 March 2018

SusPig: how sustainable is your pig feed?

News from European Union  29 March 2018

More News

Retailers setting their sights on pain management in pig production

News from United States   02 April 2018

Zoetis launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV in the European Union

News from European Union   02 April 2018

When diseases cross borders

News from European Union   31 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Russia road trip March 2018

News from Russian Federation   31 March 2018

How close are we to having a Strep suis vaccine for pigs?

News from United States   30 March 2018

Global Market Report: China

News from China   29 March 2018

Nutriad presents at PP&DFA Asia

News from Thailand   29 March 2018

Three leading animal health companies join hands to launch world-class vaccine joint venture targeting foot-and-mouth disease in China

News from China   29 March 2018

Barn location can impact PRRS exposure risk

News from United States   29 March 2018

Applications now open for the Moredun Foundation Award Scheme

News from United Kingdom   29 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books