Showcasing pork production at World Pork Expo 2018

The 2018 World Pork Expo, June 6-8, will showcase a wealth of activities, but now there are two more to add to the list.

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has organised one- and two-day pre-Expo tours to provide intimate views of Midwest pork production and a range of agriculture.

Greg Thornton, tour organiser for NPPC, encourages all conference attendees to take advantage of this opportunity:

Whether travelling from another state or another country, Expo visitors should plan to arrive early and take advantage of the informational opportunity that these tours offer. Not only are the tours a great way to gain insight and ask questions, but also to interact with fellow pork professionals from all over the world.

Two-day Midwest Agriculture Tour

The Midwest tour makes stops in Iowa, Illinois and northern Indiana to provide an up-close look at modern pork production practices, facilities, equipment and feed processing. Insights into the growth of US pork exports and agricultural shipping practices round out the tour.

One-day Iowa Agriculture Tour

Iowa is the United States' agricultural heartland and this one-day tour is designed to provide a snapshot of area agri-businesses related to modern pork production.

The National Pork Producers Council offers two tour packages prior to World Pork Expo. On 4-5 June, a two-day Midwest tour travels across Iowa, Illinois and northern Indiana, providing perspectives on pork production, feed processing, agricultural shipping and more. On 5 June, a one-day tour focuses on Central Iowa agri-businesses and pork production. Registration is available online, and spots fill up fast.

Registration for both tours is available online as part of attendee registration. Space is limited, so don't delay! In addition to tour details, the website provides information on World Pork Expo hotels, advice for international visitors, helpful travel tips and Expo facts.

Pork professionals from throughout the world should make plans to attend the 2018 World Pork Expo, 6-8 June, in Des Moines, Iowa. Along with a world-renowned trade show, Expo activities include free seminars, networking opportunities, entertainment, live hog shows, plenty of mouthwatering pork and much more.

Celebrating 30 years of World Pork Expo, the 2018 event takes place 6-8 June at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This year, Expo features an expanded trade show with record-setting exhibit space and more than 500 US and international companies. Trade show hours run from 8am to 5pm on Wednesday, 6 June, and Thursday, 7 June, and from 8am to 1pm on Friday, 8 June.

Free educational seminars, entertainment, swine shows and breeding stock sales are just some of the other events scheduled.

Whether you're a producer, an employee or a visitor from another country, World Pork Expo is the place to see all things pork.

As reported by NPPC