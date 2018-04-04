ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Rural broadband needs to be a priority in government policy, NFU says

04 April 2018

Connectivity and broadband in rural areas has to be boosted if farms are to reach their full potential, the NFU says today as new broadband legislation is laid down in Parliament

The design of the government’s Universal Service Obligation sets out that all households have a legal right to an affordable connection of 10 mega bites per second (mbps) by 2020.

However, the NFU believes that the design of the scheme has significant issues when it comes to delivering for farm businesses, many of who already struggle with connectivity.

NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said:

Universal Service Obligation could have offered a real lifeline to farmers, but design flaws mean it could end up increasing the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

The NFU has consistently urged government to develop a package of measures that boosts rural connectivity; currently just 9 percent of farmers have access to superfast broadband.

These businesses are facing daily challenges and opportunities, which include increasing food production while managing the environment and mitigating price volatility. Rather than concerns over their broadband, British farmers want to concentrate on producing safe, traceable and affordable food.

At the NFU Conference in February, the Business Secretary Greg Clark made a commitment that superfast high speed broadband was a legal right for all. It is incredibly disappointing that it would appear the opportunity Universal Service Obligation offers to rural communities is falling at the first hurdle.

The NFU believes that trade with other countries post-Brexit, both within and outside the EU, will be vital and farming businesses will expect the UK digital communications to be comparable and fit for purpose to compete with our international neighbours in the global market.

 

As reported by NFU

Photo from Alpha Stock Images
Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Conferences & Events, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announces Canadian Agricultural Partnership

News from Canada  04 April 2018

Showcasing pork production at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States  03 April 2018

Pork producers advised to aggressively forward price hogs for this coming winter

News from Canada  03 April 2018

EU pig prices: German markets showing signs of stabilising

News from European Union  03 April 2018

Prebiotics and probiotics boost pig growth and health

News from Global  02 April 2018

More News

Inbreeding: not all gloom and doom

News from Global   03 April 2018

PEDv Lessons Learned report in the works

News from Canada   02 April 2018

Retailers setting their sights on pain management in pig production

News from United States   02 April 2018

Zoetis launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV in the European Union

News from European Union   02 April 2018

When diseases cross borders

News from European Union   31 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Russia road trip March 2018

News from Russian Federation   31 March 2018

How close are we to having a Strep suis vaccine for pigs?

News from United States   30 March 2018

Red Tractor Assurance to launch TV advertising campaign

News from United Kingdom   30 March 2018

Predict your consumer behaviour

News from Global   30 March 2018

Global Market Report: China

News from China   29 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books