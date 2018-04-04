News

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announces Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Canada’s agriculture and food system is a leading producer of high-quality, safe products and a key driver of the country’s economic growth

The Government of Canada understands the importance of this sector in creating good, middle-class jobs, while growing the economy, and is committed to working with farmers, ranchers and processors to ensure its continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

1 April 2018 marked the official launch of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a progressive $3 billion commitment that will help chart the course for government investments in the sector over the next five years. The Partnership aims to continue to help the sector grow trade, advance innovation while maintaining and strengthening public confidence in the food system, and increase its diversity.

Federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments have been working collaboratively since 2016 to develop the next agricultural policy framework, the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. FPT governments consulted with a wide range of stakeholders, including producers, processors, indigenous communities, women, youth, and small and emerging sectors to ensure the Partnership was focused on the issues that matter most to them.

In addition, under the Partnership, business risk management (BRM) programmes will continue to help producers manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm and are beyond their capacity to manage.

Ministers of Agriculture will convene in Vancouver this July for the Annual Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Lawrence MacAulay:

I am incredibly proud to announce that the Canadian Agricultural Partnership has officially launched and all that it promises for our great sector. Our goal is to help Canadian farmers, ranchers and processors compete successfully in markets at home and around the globe, through this strong collaboration between provincial, territorial and federal governments.

Minister of Agriculture of British Columbia Lana Popham added:

Canadian farmers are depending on the Partnership to deliver programmes that help them grow their businesses through research, marketing and operational support, and protect their livelihoods through risk management programmes. Through the teamwork and effort of government and stakeholders across the country, I believe we’ve matched the needs of the sector with the Partnership’s programmes, and are on the path to collective success.





Quick Facts

The Partnership includes $1 billion for federal activities and programmes, and $2 billion in cost-shared programmes delivered by provinces and territories on a 60:40 basis.

Programme details and applications were launched for the six federal programmes on February 13th and include: AgriMarketing, AgriCompetitiveness, AgriScience, AgriInnovate, AgriDiversity and AgriAssurance.

The Government of Canada is working with provinces and territories to finalise the details of cost-shared programmes, which will be announced as they become available.

In addition to the $3 billion investment in strategic initiatives under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, farmers will continue to have access to a robust suite of BRM programmes. Changes to BRM programmes are in effect for the 2018 programme year.

The sector is strong, with exports in 2017 of Canadian agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood reaching $64.6 billion, a $2 billion increase from 2016 levels. Producers are also forecast to see record levels of net cash income, with increases in both crop receipts and livestock production.

