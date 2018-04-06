ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Bilateral agreement signed for Canadian agricultural partnership

06 April 2018

Today, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler signed a bilateral agreement to finalise and implement the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year agreement to strategically invest $176 million in Manitoba’s agricultural and agri-food sector.

Minister Lawrence MacAulay commented:

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help the sector in Manitoba continue to innovate, grow and prosper. We are committed to expanding business opportunities for Canadian producers, ranchers and processors, and strengthening the middle class by helping the agricultural sector reach its full potential.

Minister Ralph Eichler added:

We have seen remarkable recent investments and growth in Manitoba’s agriculture sector. Signing this bilateral agreement signals continued growth and even greater opportunities for success. Our government is very proud of the important role of our industry partners in the development of this agreement. We thank them for their input in consultations over the last two years and look forward to future investments that will support their members and operations.

The bilateral agreement ensures Manitoba’s priorities, opportunities and issues are reflected under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Farmers, agri-processors, industry organisations, researchers and industry service providers will be able to apply for funding for specific activities and strategic investments under the streamlined Ag Action Manitoba programme.

Activities and strategic investments will support a sustainable, profitable and environmentally responsible agriculture sector, with a focus on industry-led research, innovation, market development and competitiveness. It focuses on six main areas:

• science, research and innovation;
• markets and trade;
• environmental sustainability and climate change;
• value-added agriculture and agri-food processing;
• public trust; and
• risk management.

The signing took place yesterday (5 April) at the St Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre, which is a leader in researching the connections between health, wellness and agriculture.

Dr Grant Pierce, executive director of research at the Albrechtsen Research Centre at St Boniface Hospital, home to the Canadian Centre for Agri-food Research in Health and Medicine, congratulated those involved in developing the partnership:

I would like to congratulate Federal Agriculture Minister MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Eichler for launching the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. It represents a critical and visionary initiative to advance agriculture and food research, and will consolidate Manitoba and Canada’s places as world leaders in the ag industry.

Under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, farmers will also continue to have access to a complete and effective suite of business risk-management programmes to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm.

Information about how to apply to programme activities will be posted online under Canadian Agriculture Partnership, as details become available. Farmers, agri-processors, industry organisations, researchers and other stakeholders are encouraged to sign up for the digital newsletter here to receive updates on programme information. Details will also be shared on Manitoba Agriculture’s Twitter channel.

The ministers noted Manitoba’s farmers and food processors are the backbone of the economy and continue to see a growing global demand for their world-class products. Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, federal, provincial and territorial governments are working together to give farmers and processors the support they need to meet these demands.

The new five-year, $3-billion Canadian Agricultural Partnership includes $2 billion cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories and $1 billion for federal programmes and services. For more information, click here.

As reported by Government of Manitoba

