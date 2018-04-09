News

Biomin moves to Kansas City

Erber Group, the holding company for five divisions including Biomin America and Romer Labs®, has established its new Erber Group hub in Kansas City. The move brings Biomin and Romer Labs closer to each other and their respective customers, offering further support with an expanded team of industry experts.

Biomin America Inc., a leading research company and producer of feed additives, has sustained continued growth in the North American market which has afforded it the opportunity to relocate the regional headquarters to Kansas City from San Antonio.

Strong trajectory

Over the past two years, alongside robust recruitment, Biomin has made significant investments into the marketplace by introducing dynamic products and services. Biomin primarily services animal production customers within the poultry, swine, and ruminant industries.

“We’ve experienced a considerable amount of positive feedback and adoption of the new tailored services and products we have introduced to our key accounts,” explains Dr Raj Murugesan, Technical Director for BIOMIN America. In addition, he notes “utilising science-based nutrition for animal production has gained importance in light of the industry’s reduction of antibiotic usage. Greater awareness of the threats posed by mycotoxins has also increased interest in our company’s research and strategies.”

The company’s growth is set to continue based on expansion of the already established and successful species customer-focused structure. Christy Swoboda, Laboratory Director for Romer Labs, shares “being close to our customers is of utmost importance to everyone here and we are excited about the new office establishment.”

Kansas City location

The city’s far-reaching agricultural roots and research, as well as its central location within the customer region, helped make it the top choice for the move. The KC region is home to more than 300 animal health companies, representing the largest concentration of animal health and diagnostics in the world. Simon Walley, President of BIOMIN North America, adds “the move will help us provide ever more expert technical and commercial support to our customers across the US and Canada.”

“The abundance of qualified workforce coupled with ease of travel for global employees, made Kansas City the right choice for our new North American presence,” Walley stated.

“This market is a key part of the future growth plan for ErberGroup. By investing in the new office, we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to the region and to our customers,” concluded Michael Prinster, Managing Director of Romer Labs.

The Erber Group worked in close partnership with the Kansas Department of Commerce and Overland Park Chamber Economic Development Council on this relocation project.

Team members will host an open house on Wednesday, March 21st in celebration of this milestone.