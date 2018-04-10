ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU Pig Prices: Markets steady and unchanged – strong prospects

10 April 2018
ISN – Schweine.net discusses the European market price of pigs as of last week (4 April 2018)

This current week of slaughter, the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market appears to have plateaued. The markets are well-balanced altogether, with almost all quotations remaining unchanged and on the desired level.

The Danish quotation, which had recorded downward prices last week, recovered at a corrected 1.34 euros. Thus, Denmark maintains the penultimate position – just before the Netherlands – in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most significant in pig production.

In Germany, some well-known slaughter companies failed to cut their purchase prices for live pigs. The quotation was able to withstand the pressure exerted by the meat processing industry. There are reports from Austria on the quantities of pigs for slaughter on offer exactly matching demand and on a well-balanced market scenario before Easter.

A minor 1 cent price decrease is reported on from France, based on demand which fell behind expectations. Thus, the gap was further closed between the corrected quotations in Germany and France, which are almost on a par now. The pigs-mature-for-slaughter quotation in Great Britain, on the other hand, was able to go up by 1 cent.

Trend for the German market

After the Easter holidays, the domestic meat market is well balanced. The quantities of pigs for slaughter have been placed completely, as state the marketers. With the weather forecast being optimistic for the weekend to come, the price development remains steady.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
Explanation:
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010. base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax.
 

To read the full report and similar articles, click here

