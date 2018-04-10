News

NFSCo appoints new COO for “next era” of UK farming

NFSCo [The National Fallen Stock Company], which facilitates the efficient, safe, and cost-effective removal of fallen stock from farms across the United Kingdom, has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer as part of its succession planning, and to drive the business forward through a new era of major change for UK agriculture.

Fiona Galbraith, who has recently settled in Cirencester after a period abroad, takes up the new appointment after 23 years’ service in the army, where she rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She is now setting up her own business in the land based sector, and as part of that is undertaking an MSc in Rural Estate Management at the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester. Farming has been close to her heart all of her life, in fact, having grown up on an English vineyard in Kent during the pioneering 1980’s.

Fiona commented on her appointment:

British agriculture is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, and NFSCo, like all organisations, has to future-proof itself during this exciting and challenging time of change to ensure it evolves to meet new expectations and demands. I am excited to be involved during this pivotal period, and determined to make a positive contribution to NFSCo, its farmer members and collector partners.

NFSCo chairman, Michael Seals MBE, said:

I am delighted to welcome Fiona to NFSCo’s senior management team, where her role will be to help take the business forward. She will be actively involved in project management and delivery, with operational matters and with policy.

For the last 15 years NFSCo has ensured fair competition in the fallen stock sector, and has invested in ideas, innovation and technology to the benefit of farmers and collectors alike. This work will continue. However, with Brexit there is no reason why NFSCo cannot take and apply what it has learned and developed into other areas of agriculture. Fiona’s appointment will help us to do that and will take us into the next era of NFSCo’s development.

As reported by NFSCo