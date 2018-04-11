News

Important issues drive agenda for Canada's leading animal nutrition conference

OTTAWA, Ontario, 11 April 2018 - There's still time to register for the 2nd Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada from 2-3 May in Edmonton

How can new science-based knowledge and innovation help Canada’s feed industry build a successful future? What impact will a major regulatory overhaul have on the sector? How will feed industry participants transition to impending new rules which tighten judicious use of antimicrobials?

These are just a few of the many pressing questions facing Canada’s feed industry, as the countdown continues toward the 2nd annual Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada (ANCC), 2-3 May in Edmonton. Organisers for Canada’s leading national conference on animal nutrition are preparing to launch a robust technical programme featuring top international experts who will discuss the latest developments including cutting-edge nutritional strategies for improving performance, profitability and sustainability in the emerging new landscape.

Science of success

“The conference offers something for everyone involved in the feed industry, with strong science-based sessions covering the latest knowledge and innovations across all major livestock sectors,” says Theunis Wessels of Nutrition Partners and Poultry Partners, industry co-chair of the ANCC Organising Committee.

“There is still time to register and we encourage those interested to do so right away. Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in learning and discussion around key developments that will drive the success of our industry.”

The ANCC is open to anyone with an interest in feed innovation and is hosted by the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC), the national trade association for Canada’s feed industry. ANAC members manufacture over 90 percent of Canada’s commercial feed.

New innovations for changing times

“The industry has entered an important time of evolution,” says Rob Patterson of Canadian Bio-Systems Inc., ANCC Programme chair and member of the Leadership Group of the ANAC Nutrition Committee.

“Science-driven innovations are forging the pathway to the future and many of the key advancements will be showcased in the 2018 ANCC programme.”

The ANCC programme includes a pre-conference symposium featuring “A new look at specialised nutrition technologies,” an opening plenary session covering hot topics and issues in feed nutrition, focused sessions on both monogastric and ruminant topics as well as a closing plenary presentation which will include a presentation on the implications of carbon-smart agriculture. Day one will feature an announcement of the winner of this year’s ANAC scholarship as well as an evening reception where participants can enjoy food, drinks and networking around a supplier showcase and graduate student poster competition. On day two following the main agenda, ANAC will host a special session on Canadian regulatory updates.

Bringing the feed industry together

“The ANCC is about bringing people together across our industry, to share and learn together and also to find opportunities to work together to move our industry forward,” says nutritionist and ANAC Board member Andy Humphreys of Versus Animal Nutrition.

“We encourage anyone involved in the feed industry to participate and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Full programme details and registration information are all available here. Learn more about the ANAC here.