ASA rejects pork medallions complaint

A complaint from vegan group Viva! on the AHDB Pork Midweek Meals campaign has not been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The claim that pork medallions were ‘low in fat’ [i] was made as part of AHDB’s ‘Pick Pork’ marketing campaign which ran in September and October last year. Viva! had called into question the health claims – arguing that pork medallions should not be considered ‘low in fat’.

AHDB supplied test results to the ASA to support this claim, showing that pork medallions contained on average just 0.17g of saturated fat – well below the maximum limit of 3g of fat per 100g to be considered low in fat [ii].

The ASA said the tests carried out independently on behalf of AHDB were ‘sufficiently robust’, adding that AHDB had not breached any of the UK advertising codes.

The announcement has been welcomed by AHDB Pork Strategy Director Angela Christison, who said the ruling is ‘fantastic’ news for the industry.

“We are very pleased with the ruling made by the ASA today,” she added. “We are delighted that the results from our research have been upheld and consumers can make healthy choices knowing the findings are robust.”

“A great deal of work has gone into the latest pork advertising campaign and we worked closely with Trading Standards under a Primary Authority Partnership, in advance of launching our campaign, to ensure our claims around health and nutrition were accurate. Shoppers can be confident that industry is working in the best interest of consumers.”

The advertising campaign was launched in September last year, following research which showed consumer perception of pork was that of a fatty, old-fashioned meat.

An initial evaluation has shown that campaign cuts saw an eight per cent increase in volume sales over the Autumn campaign period compared to the same time the previous year [iii].

The third ‘Pork Medallion Midweek Meal’ advertising campaign will hit TV screens again in September of this year.

As reported by AHDB Pork

[i] This relates to pork fillet medallions and loin medallions trimmed of visible fat. Advice provided by AHDB in consultation with Trading Standards.

[ii] Pork medallions contain on average just 0.17g saturated fat per 100g. Sample analysis by Eurofins. Advice provided by AHDB in consultation with Trading Standards. This relates to pork fillet and loin medallions trimmed of visible fat.

[iii] Kantar Worldpanel Sales. 1st Sept – 5th Nov 2017.