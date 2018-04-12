News

NFU Fodder bank

The NFU is relaunching its Fodder Bank to help members find animal feed for their farms, or sell any surplus to assist others, after wet weather has seen farmers in many parts of the country experience shortages of feed availability for livestock, resulting in additional costs.

The wet weather and late spring has seen livestock and dairy producers unable to turn out stock due to a lack of grass growth and available forage, leading to the increased need for supplementary feed and additional costs.

Arable farmers have also experienced delays in spring cultivations and drilling where the ground is too wet to travel.

NFU President Minette Batters said:

“During this particularly difficult time for many farmers, it is vital that government lends its support to ensure farmers are able to continue managing their businesses effectively, which means producing the food that feeds the nation.

“I am hearing from farmers who say that the sustained wet weather has meant very few have been able to turn out their livestock and this has led to increasing difficulty sourcing available forage.

“In addition to the NFU relaunching its Fodder Bank to help its members, we will also be discussing impacts of the wet weather and any support needed with industry and government.

“As well as contributing £112 billion to the economy and providing 3.8 million jobs, food and farming underpins rural communities and it is during these difficult times that the support of both government and the wider industry is so important.”

As reported by NFU (UK)

Photo: Evelyn Simak