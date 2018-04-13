News

Meet the 2018 Pork Industry Scholarship recipients

The Pork Checkoff has awarded 21 scholarships to college students around the United States as part of its strategy to develop the pork industry’s future leaders.

A National Pork Board committee judged the pool of 70 applicants based on scholastic merit, leadership activities, involvement in the pork production industry and the applicants’ plans for a career in pork production.

“The 2018 scholarship winners are an important part of the pork industry’s future,” said National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel, a pork producer from Friend, Nebraska.

“These young people are critical to helping us develop the next generation of pig farmers and industry leaders who will be ready to produce safe, wholesome food in a socially responsible way.”

The 21 student recipients hail from 15 states and 14 universities and represent six different majors in swine-related fields. The 2018 Pork Industry Scholarship recipients are:

This year’s top scholarship recipients are Madison Wensley and Amanda Anderson, who will receive a $5,000 and $3,500 scholarship, respectively. Wensley, a senior at Michigan State University, is majoring in animal science. She plans to continue her academic career by pursuing a master’s of science degree in swine nutrition at Kansas State University. Ultimately, she would like to provide pig farmers with the tools they need to improve feed management practices. Anderson, a senior at Iowa State University, is majoring in animal science. She plans to pursue a doctorate of veterinary medicine at Iowa State University in the fall. The other award recipients will receive $2,000 each.

“We are excited that these young people see the opportunities available in today’s pork industry,” O’Neel said.

“On behalf of the National Pork Board and my fellow pig farmers, I congratulate this year’s Pork Industry Scholarship recipients and look forward to welcoming them into our industry in the future.”





As reported by the Pork Checkoff