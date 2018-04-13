News

DanBred launches Dutch subsidiary

The establishment of DanBred BV will ensure the continuous supply of DanBred breeding animals and genetics to the Dutch market.

DanBred (formerly DanAvl) has had a strong presence in the Dutch market during the past decade, but a new company structure and a strong vison of a customer-centric approach, has seen the company redefine its global presence since the company’s inauguration 1st of December 2017.

Now the structure for Holland is revealed.

Thomas Muurmann Henriksen, CEO of DanBred, says: “We see massive potential in the Dutch market. With DanBred BV we are further strengthening our already good position and presence here. DanBred aims to be the preferred supplier of genetic products and service solutions to commercial pig producers worldwide, and Holland is a key market for us.

"The Dutch pig producers are some of the best and most professional in the world, and with this new local company structure we are answering their call for better, more knowledgeable, and not least; local, service solutions around our key products of breeding animals and genetics.”

Six Dutch multipliers have chosen to work with DanBred BV to supply the Dutch market:

Bellemakers, Paul vd Steijn

BELA, Frank Lavrijsen, Dick Kroot

Burggraaf, Arie-Jan and Pascal Burggraaf

Klein Ikink, Dolf Klein Ikink

Langerwerf, Bart Langerwerf

De Pijlstaart, Maartin and Leon vd Velden

Thomas Muurmann Henriksen continues: “These top professional herds, their owners and employees have chosen to continue the cooperation with DanBred, and we are immensely proud and happy to have them be part of the DanBred ‘family’. We strongly believe that these multipliers and the new company set-up will ensure maximum return on investment for all Dutch DanBred pig producers.”

The establishment of DanBred BV has come to pass in collaboration with Klasse Ki, and will ensure continued growth as well as a clear DanBred identity and profile on the Dutch market.

“Klasse Ki is a vital part of our new structure” continues Thomas Muurmann Henriksen.

“Klasse Ki offers semen from the largest and best DanBred boar pool outside of Denmark. Combined with their dedication to excellent service and product quality, our Dutch customers are in safe hands. The DanBred Breeding programme has the worlds’ highest breeding progress of 2 EUR/ slaughter pig per year. We, and Klasse Ki, look forward to helping many more Dutch pig producers see what DanBred can do for them.”

