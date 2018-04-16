News

Showcase of steaks and chops at Alimentaria

High quality beef, lamb and pork from Britain will take centre stage this week at a major food and drinks exhibition in Barcelona.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has today (16 April) arrived at Alimentaria 2018 – a four-day event which features six shows specialising in key markets and consumer trends.

As the leading trade show for food, drinks and gastronomy in both Spain and the Mediterranean, the event is expected to attract 140,524 visitors from 157 countries.

AHDB has taken a stand in the Intercarn meat and meat products show – where national and international buyers from the fields of distribution, retail and the Horeca channel are expected to gather.

At the event, AHDB will showcase a range of steaks and chops for the summer barbecue, with live butchery and cooking sessions held throughout the four days.

Susana Morris, AHDB Senior Export Manager, said:

“This is a difficult market for British meat exports as there is a great deal of competition. However, it is important that we continue to look at new opportunities and show what makes our products unique.

“We have invited local independent retailers and butchers to visit our stand and we will be introducing them to new and innovative cuts and flavours. We will be highlighting the added value and versatility of our meat as well as how to maximise the usage and quality of each cut.

“We hope that visitors will get a real taste for our high quality beef, lamb and pork and will benefit from all that we have to share with them.”

The Intercarn show has a strong reputation for hosting hundreds of internationally-recognised exhibitors, noted for the quality of their products, their track record and innovative drive. AHDB joins 452 exhibitors at this year’s show, which started today and finishes on Thursday.

As reported by AHDB Pork