Seminars to cure wild hog headaches

16 April 2018

The East Texas Wild Pig Seminar on April 20 in Overton will offer expert information and recommendations to residents interested in mitigating the impact of wild pigs on their property.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service educational event will be held 8:30 am to noon at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center.

Speakers will cover a variety of topics including wild pig biology, economic impacts of wild pigs on producers and homeowners, and laws regulating wild pig abatement. A trapping demonstration will also be provided.

Topics and speakers include:

■ Biology, Damage, Economic Impacts and Toxicant Updates – Dr Aaron Sumrall, AgriLife Extension ag and natural resources agent, Newton County.

■ Disease, Law and Regulation Updates – Tuffy Hale, Texas Animal Health Commission, Gilmer.

■ Trapping Demonstration – Sumrall.

Property owners who attend the event will learn what they can do to protect their property and reduce the pig population in their area.

The impact of feral hogs on production and property can be mitigated, and the information and recommendations from AgriLife experts at this event can go a long way in curbing damages and reducing pig numbers with tested methods.

Other events on wild pig science, welfare and management include the Wild Pig Conference 2018, which is taking place this week until 19 April, in Oklahoma.

As reported by Randy Reeves, Texas A&M AgriLife

Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Training & Development, Slaughter, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


