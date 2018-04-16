ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, April 2018

16 April 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

The U.S. Pork Industry has become a pawn in the political spectrum; tit for tat between the U.S. and China. Unfortunately, it looks as if the pork industry is going to take most of the beating in this political fight. China combined with Hong Kong are the number two importers of pork from the U.S.

by Allan Bentley – US Sales, Genesus Genetics

• During March the lean hog index lost $14.00, that is $10.00/ cwt on a live basis.
• June futures lost about $8.00 during the same time
• April futures declined by $15.00 during March.

This is in part the result of politics crossing the same road that we are trying to get pigs down.

The issue with China is they import a lot pork offal. These products do not get consumed in the U.S. or many other countries.

Over the years we have seen loin prices remain steady, but bellies and offal prices have increased. With by products now a larger portion of the total carcass value, and our main customer of that product putting a 25% tariff on, we have a problem.

The last hog report showed a record number of hogs for this time of year so will definitely not help this situation improve. I have stated before, that even with the extra packing capacity, we must sell the meat.

Exports are going to have to get us through this and we may have lost a big player. What to watch for, is how much pork gets funneled through Hong Kong to China, or as far as that goes, to any other country.

I anticipate that Hong Kong will help feed China’s appetite for American Pork. In the long term I think this will all get resolved but that does not mean we won’t be feeling the brunt of this battle in the short term.


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Markets and Economics, Genetics


Share This

News By

Related News

Genesus global technical report: Genetics and the pig's gut

News from United States  11 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: China puts tariffs on US pork

News from United States  10 April 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets April 2018

News from European Union  09 April 2018

Jim Long's Pork Commentary: USDA March hogs and pig report

News from United States  04 April 2018

Inbreeding: not all gloom and doom

News from Global  03 April 2018

More News

US pigs return to Argentina

News from United States   17 April 2018

NFU prepares to respond to government on future farm policy

News from United Kingdom   17 April 2018

Seminars to cure wild hog headaches

News from United States   16 April 2018

Iowa Select veterinarian taking a more targeted approach with antibiotics

News from United States   16 April 2018

Breeding sows without CD163 gene might ultimately eliminate PRRS virus

News from United States   16 April 2018

Agri-strategies for climate change: What do the experts say?

News from Argentina   16 April 2018

Showcase of steaks and chops at Alimentaria

News from United Kingdom   16 April 2018

New fixed volume animal injection syringes

News from European Union   16 April 2018

DanBred launches Dutch subsidiary

News from Netherlands   13 April 2018

Meet the 2018 Pork Industry Scholarship recipients

News from United States   13 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books