News

US pigs return to Argentina

For the first time in 26 years, US pork exports will be permitted into Argentina for sale and consumption.

On the 13 April 2018, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the Argentinian government has finalised the technical requirements which will allow US pork to be imported into Argentina.

Discussions into reopening trade of pork between the US and Argentina began last year as the import of US pork into Argentina had been prohibited since 1992 – a de facto ban initiated by Argentina due to worries over parasite contamination of outdoor-reared pigs.

With the majority of US pork now being produced in indoor systems and with pork consumption on the rise, opportunities for export of US pork to Argentina is an attractive prospect and has led to the reversal of the previous export bans.

“This breakthrough is the result of efforts by this Administration to help America’s farmers and ranchers reach new markets and ensure fair trade practices by our international partners,” Perdue said.

“I welcome Argentina’s decision to allow imports of US pork products and the economic opportunity it will afford to US pork producers,” said Lighthizer.

According to USDA data, the United States is the world’s top pork exporter, accounting for 20 percent of global sales. Argentina is a potential $10-million-per-year market for America’s pork producers, with significant growth opportunities possible in subsequent years.

Sources: Wisconsin State Farmer; Newton County Times; National Hog Farmer





