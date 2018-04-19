News

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

World Earth Day provides opportunity for veterinarians to give back.

MSD Animal Health (known as Merck Animal Health in the United States and Canada) today announced, as part of its commitment to a healthier planet on World Earth Day, its continued partnership with WeForest, an international nonprofit association engaged in large-scale sustainable reforestation and reduction in plastic pollution. Through the partnership, MSD Animal Health will plant 20,000 trees this year in areas where they are most needed, including Brazil, India and Zambia.

“We are proud to participate in WeForest’s mission to restore the planet’s natural resources by planting trees,” said Taylor Barbosa, DVM, Ph.D., ACPV, Executive Director, Global Poultry Marketing, MSD Animal Health. “Through this partnership and the use of novel technologies such as our environmentally friendly, Sphereon® technology, MSD Animal Health is committed to environmental responsibility, in particular, working towards the offset of carbon emissions. With the help of poultry veterinarians and producers who use our products, we will continue to partner with WeForest in the years to come, planting even more trees.”

Sphereon® is a novel vaccine formulation technology for the storage and preparation of live poultry vaccines. Sphereon® technology freeze-dries live vaccines to small, highly soluble particles (spheres) that dissolve quickly and completely in water, with no residue. Sphereon® allows for improved preparation and administration of the vaccine, and is packaged in light-weight, 100 percent recyclable aluminium cups.

About MSD Animal Health

For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. MSD Animal Health, known as Merck Animal Health in the United States and Canada, is the global animal health business unit of MSD. Through its commitment to the Science of Healthier Animals™, MSD Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services. MSD Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. MSD Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.msd-animal-health.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.