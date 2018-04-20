News

Magapor ITM 2018: What is to come?

The 13th International Technical Meeting (ITM), hosted by Magapor, will take place in the auditorium of the World Trade Centre of Zaragoza, Spain.

The event will be opened by Javier Lamban, president of Aragon, on the 25 April 2018.

Since the first meeting, the congress has evolved enormously, with more that 400 attendees coming from 38 different countries this year – evidence of the huge interest of the Spanish and international community in the scientific content being presented.

For this, with the help of 18 world-wide prestigious speakers, ITM will showcase recent swine research and advances in order to fully understand the challenges this sector faces nowadays. Likewise, as usual, the Conferences foster discussion and debate aiming to bridge the gap between science, its implementation and application on-site. The following lecturers will present this year:

Darwin Reicks

Myun-Geol Pang

Kristine Foran

Mark Jones

Raffael Wesoly

Kara Stewart

Keith Erlandson

Eduardo Miotto

Vamiré Luiz Sens Junior

Fernando Bortolozzo

Pedro Ivo de Quadros

Manuel Toledo

Marc Yeste

Alfonso Bolarin

Xavi Barrera

Albert Vidal

Noelia Mendoza

Joaquín Miguel

Magapor gladly welcomes breeding companies and technical specialists interested in “Field experiences applicable to productivity improvement” which is the issue that ITM mainly focuses on during this edition.

