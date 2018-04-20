News

Genesus Global Market Report - Mexican Market

There are three health related events that had affected the Mexican Pork Market over the last decade.

by Fernando Ortiz, Ibero-America Business Development - ‎Genesus Inc.

The first two occurred in 2009. H1N1 happened early 2009 and Classical Swine Fever at the end of the same year, causing a lot of noise but particularly a significant variation on price and consumption mainly. Furthermore, PED was detected first time in 15 states of Mexico back in 2014, it become immediately a major market driver, just like in other countries of the area.

Putting things in perspective, Mexican pork producers have enjoyed relatively good prices over the past two years and part of that success it has been due to PED. While the disease is still ravaging Mexican pork production, the national herd continues to rise. Because of good prices, greater profitability and higher consumption Mexico’s pork production has increased 5.3% last year, making it the number one country in the world for percentage pork production increase.

The latest data indicates that Mexican pork production continues to expand this year. For the first quarter of 2017 Mexico produced 340,437 tons of pork. 2018 first quarter pork production in Mexico is 354,631 tons, an increase of 4.1%.

Below graph shows Mexican pork price for the last two years. We can see - since mid 2016 a very soft variation in the liveweight pork price with an average close to 30 MXN pesos/Kg ($1 USD = 18 MXN) or 75¢ USD/lb.

Following the growing trend, the main states producers of pork are on line of expansion. Over the last three years Jalisco (largest pork producer in Mexico) has exceeded the 250,000 tons/year. Similar trend in Sonora, Puebla and Yucatan.

Genesus is developing projects in Mexico and helping producers to get a higher genetic improvement, based on science and a genetic program that works

We observed a tendency from the most advanced producers to modernise their production lines with genetic programs that respond well to their specific farm challenges and see improvements like: increased productivity, better growth rate, quieter and calmer pigs, stronger animals, and definitely – better meat quality.

Genetics must be profitable and efficient, and Genesus Genetics delivers on this promise.