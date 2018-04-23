ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

The Pork Expo Africa 2018

23 April 2018

Pork Expo Africa is Africa’s largest pig/pork industry-specific trade show that brings together pig producers, input manufacturers/traders, pork/pig traders, consumers and industry professionals from around Africa for three days of education, innovation, networking and relishing.

The first edition of this trade show took place in Uganda from 23rd to 24th June 2017 and was attended by over 5000 people. The event is hosted by Pig Production and Marketing Uganda Limited, a private company specialising in trade and production of pork.

The Pork Expo Africa 2018 will take place in Uganda East Africa from 17th to 19th May 2018 in Mandela National Stadium – Namboole. The event will feature an Exhibition, Training on pig farming, business to business meetings and tasting of various pork dishes. This year’s event includes a special addition; “the live pig show” where different breeds of pigs, feeding regimes, housing plans, automation of both water and feed will be demonstrated and best farmers rewarded.

Objectives

  1. Disseminating new technologies and innovations that improve production & marketing efficiency of pig farm products in Africa.
  2. Developing links between pig producers & other pig value chain actors.
  3. Unveiling opportunities in pork value addition.

The event is projected to be attended by over 15000 people from Uganda and other Africa countries.
Unlike the first Pork Expo Africa which took place last year; participants in this year’s event will be able to complete their registration online via a web link www.porkexpoafrica.co.ug.

Partners for this year’s show include; International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Heifer International, Danish Performance Breeds, The Pig Site and The Red Pepper.

