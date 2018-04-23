News

Russia rapidly increasing meat production volume

According to the information-analytical agency EMEAT, the volume of meat production in Russia is on the rise

The volume of meat production in Russia (excluding backyard operations) amounted to 1281.9 thousand tons in slaughter weight during the period from January to February 2018, which is 10.7% or 55.7 thousand tons more than the same period of 2017.

During the period from January to February 2018, pork accounted for 35.4%, poultry – for 57.8%, beef – for 6.7%, lamb and goat – for 0.1% of the total volume of industrial meat production.

The overall number of pigs in Russia increased by 5.8% (by 1.3 million head) during the year and amounted to 23.7 million heads by March 1, 2018. The number of pigs (excluding backyard operations) increased by 7.8% over the year (by 1,490,000 animals) and amounted to 20.7 million heads.

The volume of pork production in Russia (excluding backyard operations) amounted to 453,600 tons in slaughter weight (618,900 tons in live weight) during the period from January to February 2018, which is 11.6 percent or 47.2 thousand tons more than the same period last year.

The average price of pork produced in Russia was 136.1 RUB /kg (USD 2,2) at the end of March 2018, which is 9.6% lower than the price at the end of March 2017. However, the price has increased by 4.6% over the past month due to the seasonal increase in demand. The price has decreased by 1.6% since the beginning of the year.

As reported by EMEAT