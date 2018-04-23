News

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 16, 2018

We have the latest prices for Week 16, 2018 (Apr.14 - Apr.20, 2018).

China’s live pig price, piglet price and pig carcass price continued to go downward on Week 16. Among these 3 prices, the piglet price suffered the largest decrease rate. It has declined by 35.9%, compared to the same period of last year, indicating that China’s pork producers are currently cautious in replenishing their hog inventories for the future market.

We have also updated China’s latest slaughtering volume of fixed hog slaughterhouses by this March, which increased by 9.7% on an m-o-m basis and 11.5% on a y-o-y basis. Such large growth of the slaughtering volume could be attributable to the accelerated and increased sale of live pigs by those domestic large-scale pork producers under the gloomy market situation.

