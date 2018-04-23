ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 16, 2018

23 April 2018
IQC Insights

We have the latest prices for Week 16, 2018 (Apr.14 - Apr.20, 2018).

China’s live pig price, piglet price and pig carcass price continued to go downward on Week 16. Among these 3 prices, the piglet price suffered the largest decrease rate. It has declined by 35.9%, compared to the same period of last year, indicating that China’s pork producers are currently cautious in replenishing their hog inventories for the future market.

We have also updated China’s latest slaughtering volume of fixed hog slaughterhouses by this March, which increased by 9.7% on an m-o-m basis and 11.5% on a y-o-y basis. Such large growth of the slaughtering volume could be attributable to the accelerated and increased sale of live pigs by those domestic large-scale pork producers under the gloomy market situation.

Welcome to IQC Insights

Based in Shanghai, IQC insights is a research & analysis company focusing on China’s animal protein industry.

Through our on-the-ground research approach, including regular market visits, market price tracking and communication with a wide range of official and industry participants, we are able to offer compact, meaningful and data-driven insights.

Our mission is to provide our clients and partners with exclusive and trustworthy analysis and market understanding to guide and inform on major trends and the driving forces shaping the future of China’s animal protein markets.

For further information, please visit our website www.iqc-insights.com.

