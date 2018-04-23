ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

First report of African Swine Fever in Hungary

23 April 2018

The first report of ASF in wild boar in Hungary has been made to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

Hungary has been monitoring dead wild boar for ASF in Eastern counties near borders with the Ukraine and Poland since 2016 with border checks for pork/pork products and increased passive surveillance in the rest of country from 2017.

This detection of ASF was, however, outside this surveillance zone which is concerning as it means that either infection in wild boar nearer the border has been missed, or that the case results from other means of transmission such as illegal movement of infected pigs or feeding of infected pork/pork products as was suspected to be the case for the geographical jump to the Czech Republic in 2017.

Pork imports from Hungary represent only about 0.64% of all pork imports to UK in 2017, and the area will become a restricted zone. However, it is of note that 4.5% of lorries from mainland Europe through British ports are Hungarian-registered.

This continued westward spread of ASF emphasises the need to raise awareness amongst all pig keepers across Europe of the need for them to take stringent external biosecurity precautions to reduce the risk of introduction. These messages, and the importance of not feeding kitchen and catering waste have been highlighted in recent public communications and passing these on to UK pig farmers and keepers is vital.

Providing dedicated clothing and boots for workers and visitors, limiting visitors to a minimum, and preventing outside vehicles which may be contaminated from coming on to the farm, are all valuable procedures to reinforce.



Click here to learn more about African swine fever

As reported by OIE

Pig Health, Waste Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

How do we advance livestock production for the future?

News from United States  24 April 2018

Scientific, ethical, and economic aspects of farm animal welfare

News from United States  24 April 2018

Future proofing pigs

News from United Kingdom  23 April 2018

Magapor ITM 2018: What is to come?

News from Spain  20 April 2018

No-touch meat packaging for millennials

News from United Kingdom  19 April 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - Is the party over?

News from Canada   24 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US hog market shows some rebound

News from United States   24 April 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project underscores value of information sharing

News from United States   24 April 2018

Zoetis builds sustainable veterinary diagnostic network and animal health infrastructure in Uganda, Nigeria and Ethiopia

News from Uganda   24 April 2018

Earth BioGenome Project: solutions for agriculture's future?

News from United States   24 April 2018

What's on the label? France bans meat terminology on veggie alternatives

News from France   24 April 2018

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 16, 2018

News from China   23 April 2018

What have we learned about antibiotic-resistant genes in groundwater?

News from United States   23 April 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: New research in population health

News from United States   23 April 2018

Russia rapidly increasing meat production volume

News from Russian Federation   23 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books