ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

What's on the label? France bans meat terminology on veggie alternatives

24 April 2018

France has, this week (24 April), introduced a ban against using terminology relating to animal-based foods to describe their plant-based alternatives

No longer may food producers who sell soya steaks, vegetarian sausages or veggie burgers be allowed to use such terminology and doing so could lead to a €300,000 fine. The rationale? According to the BBC, a farmer MP argues that these products and their meat-based terminology are confusing consumers.

 "It is important to combat false claims. Our products must be designated correctly: the terms of #cheese or #steak will be reserved for products of animal origin," said Jean-Baptiste Moreau, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's political movement La République En Marche.

The regulation, in the form of an amendment to an agricultural bill, also applies to vegan and vegetarian products labelled as alternatives to dairy.

See the full report from the BBC here

