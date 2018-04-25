ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU guidelines boost former foodstuffs industry

25 April 2018

The UK Former Foodstuffs Processing Association (UKFFPA) has welcomed the European Commission’s publication of ‘Guidelines for the feed use of food no longer intended for human consumption’.

The Association, which represents companies processing 650,000 tonnes of former foodstuffs annually, believes that the Guidelines will help the industry in several ways.

Paul Featherstone, who chairs both the UKFFPA and the European Former Foodstuffs Association (EFFPA), which represents processors across Europe, said: “This is a key milestone, providing both recognition for the industry and clarification. As the latest step in developing the Circular Economy Action Plan in Europe, it endorses the value of our sector within the food supply chain.

“The Guidelines provide a detailed look at implementing legislation across a range of scenarios. The contribution that foodstuffs that are no longer fit for human consumption can make to animal feed, and ultimately the human food supply chain, is recognised.

“UKFFPA members provide a valuable service and contribute to the Circular Economy in food within in the UK which is largely unrecognised. These Guidelines provide a platform for increased harmonisation of the industry across Europe and establish the valuable contribution made by the industry.”

The Guidelines’ objectives include explaining and clarifying applicable legislation. They also present ‘best practices’ that comply with the current EU regulatory framework without unnecessary administrative burden.

 

As reported by UKFFPA, Associate member of the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC)

Pig Health, Feed and Nutrition, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Bright outlook for pig and poultry producers

News from United Kingdom  25 April 2018

Congress stands up to new swine slaughter rule

News from United States  25 April 2018

What's on the label? France bans meat terminology on veggie alternatives

News from France  24 April 2018

How do we advance livestock production for the future?

News from United States  24 April 2018

Earth BioGenome Project: solutions for agriculture's future?

News from United States  24 April 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - Is the party over?

News from Canada   24 April 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US hog market shows some rebound

News from United States   24 April 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project underscores value of information sharing

News from United States   24 April 2018

Zoetis builds sustainable veterinary diagnostic network and animal health infrastructure in Uganda, Nigeria and Ethiopia

News from Uganda   24 April 2018

Scientific, ethical, and economic aspects of farm animal welfare

News from United States   24 April 2018

First report of African Swine Fever in Hungary

News from European Union   23 April 2018

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 16, 2018

News from China   23 April 2018

What have we learned about antibiotic-resistant genes in groundwater?

News from United States   23 April 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: New research in population health

News from United States   23 April 2018

Russia rapidly increasing meat production volume

News from Russian Federation   23 April 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books