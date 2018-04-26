News

CPF announces global policy on animal welfare

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) announced a global policy on animal welfare in line with international animal health principles to ensure of the welfare of its farm animals’. The policy will be implemented by all of its business worldwide to fulfil its promise as a responsible and ethical food producer to deliver safe foods sustainability to its consumers.

CPF has been implementing its welfare practices in accordance to the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare to ensure that farm animals will be free from hunger and thirst, discomfort, pain, injury and disease, fear and distress, and be able to express natural behaviour. This is because the healthy animal is the foundation of healthy foods.

Mr Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Agro Industrial Business and Co-President, said as the leading agro industrial and food conglomerates, CPF adheres to Responsible Farming and Food Production.

The company’s farms and operation will comply with applicable laws, rules, and regulations of Thailand and the countries where CPF has operation.

In addition, the company will also focus, not only on customers’ requirements, but also on the international standards of animal welfare.

“This policy will be adopted by all of CPF’s businesses around the world in the pursuit of excellent animal welfare management. We also hope that our success and experiences will be passed on to our partners in the other livestock and aquaculture businesses,” Mr Sooksunt noted.

The Company is working closely with its business partners to ensure that all animals receive appropriate and humane treatment. Furthermore, it aims to cooperate with business partners, government agencies, civil society organisations, institute of researches, including all stakeholders, to raise awareness of the principle of animal welfare.

Mr Sukhawat Dansermsuk, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Food Business and Co-President, said the policy reflects the company’s commitment to produce safe and quality foods. It will convince consumer in quality and safety of every part in CPF’s food supply chain.

“The company strives for improving quality and safety food, starting from the animal welfare at the farm. We believe that the healthier the animals are, the lesser chance of drugs and substance use. This principle helps us to make sure of the safe and nutritional foods will be delivered to us and our love ones.” Mr. Sukhawat added.

Mr. Somkuan Choowatanapakorn, Chief Operating Officer - Pig Business and head of CPF’s animal welfare committee, said the company has established the Animal Welfare Policy which all business units of the company involved in animal farming, meat processing, and the manufacturing of food products, has to undertake and aptly implement the Animal Welfare Policy into practice.

Under the policy, CPF has set a goal to replace individual gestation pens with group pens, a method that provides a calmer environment for the sow. The practice will be managed both in Thai and overseas operations before 2025 and 2028 respectively.

“CPF has launched and developed its animal welfare practice continuously. Related animal welfare activities are reviewed by internal and external auditors to ensure that all animals have been treated according to policy.” He added

The committee of animal welfare has been assigned to set forth the policies, goals, and to support, assess and report to the company’s executive committee. The top management in each business line will control and propel the administration in accordance with the policy and the guidance of the company.

As reported by Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc