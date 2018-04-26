ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Schothorst Feed Research announces improved International Feeds & Nutrition Course

26 April 2018

LELYSTAD, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018 - This years’ Feeds & Nutrition Course has been adapted to recent market developments and suggestions from former participants. The course is designed to give the participants various tools to formulate feeds in their specific situations

The course is distinctive because of its combination of in depth theoretical background combined with its applicability. The content is focused on dairy, swine and poultry nutrition and presented by renowned specialists. Around 130-150 participants are expected, representing 30 countries, which is a unique opportunity to meet experts from the feed industry from all over the world. The 8th edition will be held 11-15 June 2018 at the Inntel Hotels in Zaandam, near Amsterdam.

Programme

Participants may construct their own programme by choosing different modules from a programme with 17 different modules covering basic, advanced and/or applied modules, including excursions to relevant Dutch organisations. Recent international developments like alternative strategies for antibiotics and new concepts in feed evaluation will be covered during the course. Examples of other topics are feed processing and quality assurance. All modules are given by researchers and consultants from SFR, together with experts from the field.

New module

A new module on intestinal health of poultry, developed together with GD Animal Health, has been added. This class will focus on the interaction between nutritionists and veterinarians to improve and maintain intestinal health.

Practical feed/ration formulation

Last year, the module ‘practical feed/ration formulation’ - under different circumstances - was added to the programme. This element of the course was very well received. This module ultimately brings together all theoretical information obtained during the previous days.

For whom?

The course is designed for nutritionists, purchasing managers, product managers and quality assurance managers of feed and feed additive producers or others involved in the feed and allied industry.

Practical information

The modules will be held over the course of one week and will be given in English. Registration is required before 25 May 25 2018. More detailed information can be found the company’s website.

 

As reported by Schothorst Feed Research

