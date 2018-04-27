News

Province encourages Manitobans to contribute to new economic growth strategy

The Manitoba government is holding meetings this month with stakeholder groups to guide the development of a new provincial economic growth strategy, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced on 26 April 2018

“We want to ensure our new economic growth strategy best meets the needs of Manitobans and our economy,” said Pedersen. “The views of business, industry, economic development agencies, stakeholder groups, and Indigenous businesses and organisations will be essential in developing this strategy. We look forward to hearing from interested groups and members of the public as we develop this bold new vision for economic growth in Manitoba.”

The province is partnering with local chambers of commerce to host three stakeholder engagement summits with representatives from business, industry, education and economic development organizations. Additional meetings and roundtable discussions will be held throughout the province in the weeks ahead, the minister added.

Under the leadership of Dave Angus, former CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and Barb Gamey, founder and CEO of Payworks, stakeholder engagement summits are planned for 26 April in Brandon, 27 April in Winnipeg and 30 April in Thompson.

“Working together with leaders in the business community is a critical step in the process,” said Angus. “We want to build an economic growth strategy that focuses on our natural strengths as a province and looks outward to a world full of opportunity.”

“This process is for Manitobans – for businesses, job creators and those who care deeply about their communities and building a brighter future in Manitoba,” said Gamey. “Our goal is to develop a shared vision with innovation at its heart, to help Manitoba companies realise their full potential and to attract new investment. We want to chart a course that will grow the provincial economy for the next 50 years and beyond.”

After completing these consultations, the Manitoba government will work with key economic development organisations, as well as the Premier’s Enterprise Team, to shape further strategic direction, programming and service delivery mechanisms.

A new website has also been launched to receive online submissions from the public. Manitobans are encouraged to submit their ideas.

As reported by the Manitoba Government