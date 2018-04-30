ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Eyes on the road

30 April 2018

Manitoba Agriculture and Manitoba Infrastructure are encouraging farmers, drivers and agricultural equipment operators to make road safety a priority this spring.

Warmer temperatures mean an increase in oversized equipment travelling on Manitoba highways is expected to begin soon.

Farmers and agricultural equipment operators need to:

  • ensure all machinery is equipped with proper lighting, signage and reflectors when travelling on roadways, as required by The Highway Traffic Act;
  • ensure lights, signage and reflectors are visible and clean;
  • use a pilot vehicle when transporting oversized agricultural equipment;
  • move equipment during the day on secondary roads whenever possible;
  • ensure equipment fits under power lines and on bridge structures (check width and height); and
  • map out routes before transporting equipment and get appropriate permits from Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Infrastructure when applicable.

Motorists should:

  • slow down when approaching farm equipment as it is often travelling at reduced speeds and taking up a considerable amount of room on the road;
  • pay attention to turn signals and possible lane changes;
  • only pass when it is clearly safe to do so; and
  • be patient.

 

For more information about moving farm equipment safely, including dimensions when permits are required, click here

 

Image: David Dixon

Government & Regulatory, Transportation, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


