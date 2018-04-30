News

Farm animal welfare: New report tackles challenging issues

The newest CAST publication provides information and insights about the scientific, ethical and economic aspects of farm animal welfare.

A major emerging challenge in the world of agriculture is the continuous need to meet animal protein demands while simultaneously protecting animal welfare and developing broadly sustainable production systems. The Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST) have released their latest report, The Scientific, Ethical, and Economic Aspects of Farm Animal Welfare, which discusses the ongoing developments in animal welfare since the first report was released in 1997.

Led by Task Force Cochairs Candace Croney, Joy Mench, and William Muir, the authors recognise this issue is multifaceted and involves consideration of not only the biology and psychology of animals, but also people’s ethical concerns. Addressing the scientific aspects of animal welfare is challenging and complicated. This paper demonstrates the need for strategic engagement related to ethical concerns when communicating with a wide range of interested stakeholders – while also remembering the importance of keeping differing perceptions and levels of knowledge in consideration.

This task force report addresses the issue by examining these key topics:

the current issues facing agricultural animal production;

insights into the origins of current welfare concerns;

major scientific advances that have occurred since the 1997 CAST Task Force Report;

outstanding challenges and priority areas for future research, coordination, and outreach relative to agricultural animal welfare.

Read the full report here or read the Ag quickCAST here





As reported by CAST