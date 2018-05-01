News

Nutriad presents pig additive solutions in China

Belgium headquartered feed additives producer Nutriad, a leader in species specific solutions for health and nutrition, participated in the China Feed Exhibition held from April 17-20 in Changsha.

The event held in the world’s biggest feed market provided an excellent platform to Nutriad for the launch of new products, share scientific data with attendees and present the integrated services the company can offer in China.

Commented Nutriad CEO Erik Visser: “This is the first event where Nutriad and FFI (Feed Flavour International, Nantong) present themselves as one company to the market. Following the integration of both companies, we are now able to jointly offer the full portfolio to Chinese customers. We feel confident that our product offering of Mycotoxin Management, Palatability, Digestive Performance and Preservation in China, combined with our services and sharing of scientific data, will be well received by Chinese producers and have seen that confirmed in Changsha.”

“At the show we met with nutritionist and veterinarians from all over China, with whom we discussed about our solutions to improve lactation feed intake for sows with the support of Krave® AP-M. This has proven to be a great tool to improve the performance on farms through improved PSY,” said Ab Greven, Palatability Manager APAC. “In combination with our Delistart® K-Link program piglets learn trough sensory imprinting where and what to eat already during lactation. Higher weaning weights, faster growth, improved health and more uniformity per litter are the result applying this strategic program”, continued Ab Greven

APAC Director, BK Chew concluded "The enormity of the China Feed Show reflects the size of the feed market, with its continued challenges of feeding a population of 1.42 billion. At Nutriad we see immense opportunities in China and want to be the conduit of bringing in expertise from Europe especially in the area of feed safety, a main area being feeding animals without AGP. Renowned products from Nutriad’s portfolio like Adimix® Precision and Apex 5 fit in a strategy that aims to produce without the use of AGP. Not surprisingly these products generated a lot of interest this week. Even though we have a strong focus on swine, Nutriad is e also entering the Chinese aqua market with novel additives that covers both health and performance including Sanacore® GM and Nutrilyso® as well as the ruminants sector,”

