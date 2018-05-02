ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

CPF revises its sustainability goals for 2020

02 May 2018

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) has revised its targets for natural resource use and waste disposal reduction for 2020 as its current performance has already exceeded the previous targets

“We have made significant progress beyond our expectation so far, especially in the area of energy consumption. Therefore, CPF is putting more effort to demonstrate its commitment in taking on environmental and social issues in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr Charubutr Kirdudom, Assistant Vice President of CPF, said.

Solar panels used to power Charoen Pokphand facilities in Thailand.

The revised plan focuses on four major aspects including; Energy consumption, Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water withdrawal and waste disposal to landfill.

Within 2020, CPF will cut energy and water consumption by 5.77 billion mega joules and 69 million cubic meters, as well as reducing GHG emissions and waste disposal to landfill by 490,000 tonnes of Carbon dioxide and 12,000 tons respectively.

Under the new targets, CPF is to reduce energy consumption and GHG Emission per production unit by 15% – previously, 5% – while it commits to reduce water consumption and waste disposal to landfill and incineration by 25% – previously 10% and 30% respectively – when compared to the base year 2015.

The impressive performance last year was made possible by the continuous development of energy saving and energy efficiency projects as well as applying the 4Rs principle in the production process.

Mr Charubutr added the environmental impact from operation is the company’s main concern. The company is constantly innovating and developing ways to minimise the environmental footprint throughout the production chain.

The key projects are the Cooling and Air Conditioning System Efficiency Improvement Project, and Highly Efficient Motor Project.

The sustainability data for 2017 performance is now available on CPF’s 2017 Sustainability Report and corporate website.

 

As reported by Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Waste Management, Housing Systems, Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Company/Products, Training & Development, Environmental Management, Sustainability


