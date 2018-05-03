News

Opportunities abound at Pig & Poultry Fair 2018

The pig and poultry sectors have a buoyant future ahead of them, attracting many new entrants and expanding enterprises in recent years.

So what is it that is makes the industry so appealing?

“Both industries are changing fast, with technical developments and shifting consumer demands presenting many opportunities for forward-thinking producers,” says Andrew Lazenby, chief executive at RASE and Innovation for Agriculture. In a recent survey by the British Pig & Poultry Fair, nearly two-thirds of respondents said their business had a positive outlook in the next two years.

“There are huge opportunities in every aspect of farming practice, from future technologies; including robotics and automation, to widespread adoption of big data,” explains Mr Lazenby. “This era will be recorded as the biggest period of change in UK farming for 80 years. It is truly a time of significant prospects.”

To help new entrants and existing farmers to make the most of the opportunities, the British Pig & Poultry Fair has brought together some top forum speakers to share their market outlook, alongside the latest technology and advice. In addition, it is hosting a special Next Generation seminar with the Poultry Industry Programme, to explore the different career paths available in the sector.

ABN is again partnering the event, in its firm belief that innovation and collaboration are key to the future of the British pig and poultry industries. “We will be exploring how producers can make better use of data to drive decision making,” says Danny Johnson, head of commercial at ABN. “Cutting-edge technology and sharing of best practice both have so much to offer the industry.”

As ever, there will be a plethora of new products and advice to help producers boost efficiencies, as well as novel ideas to help solve common challenges on farm. “It is vital that we help and support farmers in driving profitability in a challenging and evolving market,” says Mr Lazenby. “Helping farmers adapt and realise the benefits of those changes is crucial going forwards.”

Here are five top reasons to attend the Fair:

1. NEW PRODUCTS: Find the latest new technology and business tools you need for the future of your business at the 2018 Fair. More than 40 poultry and 30 pig products will be featured in the New Product Innovation Trail, making it easy to compare cutting edge developments. Items range from the latest building design and feeding equipment to measures which improve biosecurity and animal welfare.

2. STAYING AHEAD FORUMS: If you're after expert advice and ideas to stay ahead, take a look at our Forum Programme. A great chance to hear from industry leaders on what they see as the challenges and opportunities ahead for pigs, poultry and eggs. The programme kicks off at 10.00 with the market outlook for eggs, followed by similar predictions for pigs and poultry meat. Afternoon topics include making better use of data to drive business efficiencies and traceability, followed by a session on profiting from pigs without antibiotics. BFREPA will also be holding a special seminar examining the latest research into different poultry housing systems.

3. LATEST ADVICE AND IDEAS FROM LEADING SUPPLIERS: Meet over 360 exhibitors, including more than 50 international suppliers, who will be on hand to offer the latest advice and new innovations for all areas of your business, from breeding and genetics to nutrition, health, housing and handling. You are sure to find the solution for your latest on farm problems at the Fair.

4. NETWORKING: With more than 10,000 visitors from across the UK, Ireland and Europe, the Fair offers a unique opportunity for producers and the allied industry to meet, share ideas and keep up to date. 55% of visitors say that networking is one of the main reasons for visiting the Fair.

5. INDUSTRY RECOMMENDED: Leading farmers value the Fair with 4 out of 5 farmers planning to make changes to their business as a result of their visit. 97% rate the Fair as good or excellent.

The British Pig & Poultry Fair is the leading event for the UK pig, poultry and egg sectors, and will be held on 15-16 May 2018 at Stoneleigh, Warwickshire.

Partnered by ABN the Fair is free to attend, to register and plan your visit, click here