News

Crowd Cow introduces pork to craft meat Selection

The small, independent farm marketplace now offers snout-to-tail cuts of pork to its nationwide customer base

Today (3 May, 2018) Crowd Cow, the company that delivers small-batch craft meats directly to your doorstep, will be opening up their expanded line of meats by offering their customers high-quality, independently raised pork not available in stores. The unique marketplace of carefully curated farms empowers customers to order the exact cuts and amounts of pork they want, from farms featuring heritage breeds and unique flavors. Each cut of meat is pasture-raised and traceable to its exact farm of origin.

"We're excited to be adding pork to our line of meat products," says Joe Heitzeberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Crowd Cow. "We've spent the last three years traveling the world to find the very best beef, from Olive-fed Wagyu from a remote Japanese island to Pennsylvania Angus finished on native grasses and ancient grains. Now we're going to do the same thing with pork, so that consumers can have access to unique, ethical – and above all, delicious – pork from small-scale producers who are laser-focused on raising high-quality meat on pasture."

The environment in which pigs are raised reflects their taste and nutritional value. Not only is pasture-raised pork better for the land, animals and our health, consumers taste a noticeable difference in the richer, more complex quality of fat that boasts ample monounsaturated omega-3 fatty acids. Higher in micronutrients than pigs raised in confinement, the pasture-raised pork sourced by Crowd Cow directly supports independent, family-owned farms. Additionally, the heritage breeds Crowd Cow is seeking out represent a wider variety of flavors than you would find in most American-raised pork. Nutritionists call it healthier and bacon lovers simply call it more flavorful.

"Crowd Cow presents a unique opportunity for us to sell our products beyond the local farmer's market, and to get back to focusing our time and effort on responsible farming," said Christine Deck, owner of Deck Family Farm in Junction City, OR.

Crowd Cow will continue adding pork offerings as it finds exceptional new farms, and is excited to start with four launch partners – two on the West coast, two on the East coast. Consumers on the West coast will begin receiving pork from Deck Family Farm in Willamette Valley, Oregon, which raises Wattle-Berkshire cross pork with an earthy and smooth flavor. Focused on environmental restoration on their land, the Deck family has planted over 60,000 trees and restored over a mile of riparian corridors in their 15 years of operation.

Concurrently, Rockside Ranch, based in Etna, California, will be offering a variety of heritage pork breeds through Crowd Cow. Starting in 2011, these fourth-generation California farmers combined their love of farming and desire to help youth in crisis gain valuable life and job skills. Today, the centerpoint of the not-for-profit ranch is the apprenticeship program, which helps young adults transitioning from homelessness, rehab or jail learn how to farm.

For those located East of the Rocky Mountains, orders will be available from Autumn's Harvest Farm in the Finger Lakes, which raises Purebred Berkshire pork known for its smooth and creamy flavor. Their animals have outdoor access year-round and are supplemented with non-GMO grains and visitors are encouraged to visit the farm, to stay in line with a policy of food transparency. Customers will also be able to shop from Sunny Pastures Farm, a small farm in Harrodsburg, KY where farmer David Sensenig raises heritage-cross pork on whole soybeans he roasts on the farm.

The cuts that will be made available from snout-to-tail on Crowd Cow's platform include:

Bacon

Pork Chops (Bone-in and boneless)

St. Louis-Style Ribs

Boston Butt Roast (perfect for pulled pork)

Pork Osso Bucco

Chorizo

Sausage (Fresh Garlic, Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Breakfast Sausage)

About Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow brings the best meats from small, independent farms directly to your doorstep, keeping it simple and transparent all the way from ranch to fork. The unique, marketplace empowers customers to order dry-aged, flash-frozen meat in exactly the cuts and amounts they want, traceable back to the farm. Nothing wasted, nothing hidden -- all sourced from a carefully curated selection of craft meat producers. Founded in 2015 by startup veterans Ethan Lowry and Joe Heitzeberg, Crowd Cow introduces consumers to the delightfully diverse flavors of different livestock breeds, finishing programs and farming regions. For more information visit crowdcow.com