ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

ESPHM 2018 to focus on global issues in swine health

03 May 2018

Poultry Health Today

More than 1,500 swine veterinarians, researchers and industry leaders from around the world will gather at the European Symposium of Porcine Health Management (ESPHM), to be held May 9-11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

The three-day event will feature original research presentations on swine health, efficiency and production, as well as talks and roundtable discussions led by leading, international experts.

“The ESPHM in Barcelona will be the 10th edition of the symposium, representing the complete consolidation of a meeting that started in Copenhagen in 2009 with 220 delegates,” said ESPHM Chair Joaquim Segalés. “The growth of the congress since then is proof of the increasing interest in the scientific contents of the ESPHM, not only among European veterinarians but also in the international community.”

Highlights

To open the symposium on Wednesday, May 9, swine veterinarians Josep Font of SIP Consulting, Spain, and Derald Holtkamp of Iowa State University, USA, will deliver the keynote address on return on investment in pig production.

On the second day, virologists Klaus Depner of Germany’s Friedrich Loeffler Institute and Fernando Rodríguez of Spain’s Animal Health Research Center (CReSA) will present in a morning keynote session on African swine fever. This will be followed by an afternoon keynote on biosecurity led by veterinarians Dominiek Maes of Ghent University, Belgium, and Marta Hernandez of Australia’s Charles Sturt University.

A final keynote on the third day will include presentations by scientist Emma Baxter of Scotland’s Rural College and veterinary consultant Enric Marco from Spain on large litter management.

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend nine research sessions on a variety of swine health and production topics and view posters highlighting new findings from around the world.

ESPHM is organized by the European Association of Porcine Health Management and the European College of Porcine Health Management, this year in collaboration with and CReSA as local organizing committee.

For more information and to view the full program, click here.

Pig Health, Conferences & Events


Share This

News By

Related News

Special edition of Pig Health Today captures presentations from 2-day PRRS conference

News from United States  03 May 2018

Cull sow market breeding ground for disease transmission

News from United States  01 May 2018

Five ways to get better returns on your swine-health program

News from United States  26 April 2018

Zoetis builds sustainable veterinary diagnostic network and animal health infrastructure in Uganda, Nigeria and Ethiopia

News from Uganda  24 April 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project underscores value of information sharing

News from United States  24 April 2018

More News

Influence Feed: Lettuce tell you about the farm bill

News from United States   03 May 2018

Crowd Cow introduces pork to craft meat selection

News from United States   03 May 2018

Opportunities abound at Pig & Poultry Fair 2018

News from United Kingdom   03 May 2018

Rise in farming incomes as highest productivity ever is recorded for the sector

News from United Kingdom   03 May 2018

EU budget leaves environment in the cold

News from European Union   03 May 2018

AB Agri named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces

News from United Kingdom   02 May 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S Hog Prices continue to increase

News from United States   02 May 2018

The important role of diagnostics in controlling PRRS in Europe

News from European Union   02 May 2018

CPF revises its sustainability goals for 2020

News from Thailand   02 May 2018

Food security panel calls for more education and collaboration

News from United States   02 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books