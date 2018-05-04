ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU pig prices: balanced situation – steady quotations

04 May 2018
An unchanged market situation is reported in the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market this current week of slaughter.

The quotations are moving sideways for the most part. All in all, hardly any changes have been observed. The markets appear in a slightly weaker way in the Netherlands and in Belgium.

Supply and demand are quite balanced this week. This is reported by market participants from various countries. Therefore, the quotations remain unchanged in Germany, Spain, Denmark, France, Austria, and Great Britain. Room is still left yet in domestic markets as well as in the exports markets in the meat business.

The Dutch pig keepers do have to cope with a 3 cents’ price decrease, while the Belgian quotation is going down by 1 cent. Thus, the corrected Dutch quotation, which already is bearing the red light among the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping, is still sliding downward even more in the European price structure. This way, the gap between Spain and the Netherlands meanwhile is amounting to a corrected 27 cents. The corrected German quotation is 7 cents ahead of the Dutch neighbours’ quotation.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market:

The local pigs-mature-for-slaughter market presents itself in quite a calm way between the weekend and this week’s public holiday. The largest part of the current quantities of live pigs on offer has been placed, with the live animals’ market being rather balanced. The marketers still appear to be quite able to purchase. So, from today’s point of view, the market situation may be expected to remain steady.

 

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Processing, Slaughter, Diagnostics


